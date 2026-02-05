Women To Watch: Brea Spencer; WCKX, Columbus, OH

Some people find radio later in life. But Brea Spencer? “I grew up in radio,” she says. “My mom worked in sales since I was five or six years old.” That early exposure mattered. Sitting in studios, watching relationships form, and seeing how voices could move communities planted a seed that only grew stronger over time.

By high school, Brea was already taking steps toward her future, attending a career center alongside her regular classes, and earning a spot in the Radio and Television Production program during her junior and senior years. “That really solidified my passion for media,” she says. At the time, her dream was clear and unapologetic. “I wanted to be the next Oprah. And honestly,” she laughs, “I still do.”

Life, however, had other plans, at least temporarily. Brea became a mother at 18, fresh out of high school, and adulthood arrived fast. Radio would have to wait. She worked a series of jobs: retail, customer service, hospitality. Anything it took to keep moving forward. But even then, she never let go of the dream. She continued doing voiceovers and commercial work for clients her mother worked with, auditioned for opportunities as they came up (including CW Star), and kept sharpening her skills behind the scenes. “I never quit on my dreams,” she says. “It just wasn’t my time yet.”

That moment finally came in 2018, when she crossed paths with then Program Director Matt Myers at Radio One Columbus. Brea was recording commercial scripts when Myers mentioned he had heard her voice and great things about her. He gave her a chance. “That’s all I ever needed,” Brea says. “An opportunity.”

Today, Brea wears many hats across media, education, sports, and entrepreneurship. She is an on-air talent, production assistant, and board operator with Urban One Columbus, where listeners can catch her on Power 107.5 (WCKX) on Saturdays from 12 pm–4 pm, Sundays from 9 am–1 pm, and late nights Sunday and Monday from 12 am–6 am. She also fills in for full-time staff on major holidays and lends her voice across sister stations, including Magic 95.5 and 101.1 The Wiz in Cincinnati.

Beyond the mic, Brea is shaping the next generation of broadcasters as an Audio and Radio Production Instructor at The Ohio Media School’s Columbus campus. And in 2025, she expanded her footprint into sports, earning roles as a Match Day Host for the Columbus Crew and a Game Day Host with The Ohio State University Athletics Department during football season.

“I’ve been a sports girlie since I was a kid,” she says. “I played basketball in high school. Being able to connect my love for sports with my gift of gab has been nothing short of a blessing.”

Entrepreneurship is another major lane for Brea. In 2019, she launched The House of Boss Babes, a multifaceted brand offering mentorship, event planning, training, hosting, mobile bar services, and community-forward events like Boards ‘N’ Brunch. In 2025, she took it a step further, opening The Creative Studio Suite, an intimate event and content creation space in downtown Columbus.

One of her most meaningful passion projects is Mom Prom, an annual event she has hosted in Columbus since 2022. Held during Mother’s Day weekend, Mom Prom invites mothers and their children to get dressed up and celebrate together. “I became a mother when I was 18 and missed my own prom,” Brea shares. “That’s a familiar story for a lot of women. Mom Prom is about creating those moments, whether you missed yours or just want to make new memories with your kids.”

When it comes to being an A-level talent in today’s media landscape, Brea keeps it real. “It takes patience, perseverance, and a positive attitude,” she says. “You have to constantly work on your craft so you’re always ready. You never know when your next opportunity will come.” Confidence is key — and so is initiative. “Sometimes you can’t wait for opportunities. You have to go get them or create them yourself.”

Her approach to social media mirrors her philosophy on life. Authenticity first. “I’m not just showing the ‘cool job,’” she says. “I show the good, the bad, the ugly, and the work behind the scenes.” She embraces trends, but only when they feel real, giving her audience a true glimpse into her world.

Her advice for women trying to break into the business is straightforward and empowering. “Go for it. Don’t take no for an answer,” she says. “Rejection can be redirection. Put the work in, perfect your skills, stay teachable, and always be willing to learn.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Brea shows no signs of slowing down. She’s gearing up for her second season with the Columbus Crew this March, preparing for the fifth annual Mom Prom on Mother’s Day weekend, and readying the launch of The Breakdown podcast.

“Brea is constantly evolving,” she says. And if her journey proves anything, it’s that timing, tenacity, and belief can turn a lifelong dream into a very real — and very powerful — voice.

Follow Brea on socials @BeautyIsBreeze on all platforms