NAB Presses FCC Again on EAS Tech Modernization

The NAB has again met with the FCC to outline its priorities for broadcasters as the agency reexamines the Emergency Alert System, emphasizing radio’s continued role as the backbone of public alerting to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

According to an ex parte filing, NAB representatives and broadcast executives met on January 30 with FCC staff to discuss the FCC’s August 2025 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking updates to EAS policy and technology. The meeting included New York Public Radio’s Steve Shultis, Cox Media Group’s Roswell Clark, and NAB’s Kelly Williams, David Layer, and Larry Walke.

Broadcasters told the Commission that while mobile and broadband networks have failed during hurricanes and other emergencies, radio and television have remained on the air to deliver critical warnings and information to the public. NAB expressed support for the FCC’s review and for exploring improvements to EAS, including cybersecurity protections, improved geo-targeting, and the potential for video-rich alerts.

During the meeting, NAB reiterated its position that any enhancements should be implemented as optional additions rather than changes that disrupt the existing EAS framework, which broadcasters say has proven reliable over time.

NAB also raised its pending Petition for Rulemaking seeking FCC approval to allow the use of software-based encoder/decoder technology as an alternative to legacy hardware devices used to process EAS messages. The association emphasized that the proposal would be voluntary and that many stations would continue using physical ENDEC equipment based on individual circumstances.

In the filing, NAB again said a software-based approach could improve EAS readiness by allowing system repairs, upgrades, and cybersecurity updates through software patches, rather than requiring manual hardware changes or equipment shipment.

FCC staff asked questions related to security, reliability, and interoperability. NAB said it plans to address those issues in a subsequent filing, including proposed guardrails designed to mitigate risk while improving system performance.

The association concluded that any remaining concerns surrounding its proposal are appropriate for further review through the rulemaking process and reiterated its interest in continued collaboration with the FCC, equipment manufacturers, and other stakeholders as the EAS proceeding moves forward.