FCC Advances EAS Reform, DIRS Update, Broadcast Rule Repeal

As expected, the FCC advanced several items impacting broadcasters at its August Open Meeting, including reform of the Emergency Alert System, modernization of the Disaster Information Reporting System, and the elimination of nearly 100 broadcast rules.

The proceedings are part of the broader “Build America” agenda presented by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who described these changes as essential to “clearing the way for new infrastructure builds” while keeping emergency communications systems effective and efficient.

The Commission formally adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to reexamine both EAS and Wireless Emergency Alerts, with a focus on improving resilience, clarity, and accessibility. Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau Chief Zenji Nakazawa introduced the item, which asks whether EAS and WEA systems are meeting the expectations of both the public and alert originators, and whether a redesign is necessary to leverage modern technologies and communication patterns.

Commissioner Anna Gomez emphasized the need to modernize these systems in response to recent scenarios, like tsunami threats in Hawaii and Alaska, particularly language requirements. “As we look ahead at how to improve our alerting capabilities, I urge others to continue to hold this FCC accountable to its promise to ensure more people are reached in an emergency, regardless of what language they speak,” said Gomez.

Commissioner Olivia Trusty added that lessons from recent flooding events in Texas, Kentucky, and North Carolina demonstrate the urgency of delivering timely, targeted alerts.

Separately, the Commission approved an item not included on the day’s agenda: the modernization of DIRS, the FCC’s disaster impact reporting system. Although the item was removed from the public meeting docket due to prior adoption, it forms part of the FCC’s strategy to streamline data collection during emergencies and increase accessibility for state and federal response agencies.

Finally, the FCC continued its deregulatory initiative dubbed “Delete Delete Delete” by repealing 98 broadcast requirements that Chairman Carr dubbed outdated. The Media Bureau’s direct Final Rule eliminates rules primarily tied to analog-era technology and redundant procedures. Commissioner Trusty supported the move, calling it “another step forward in our effort to cut regulatory red tape.”

While Trusty and Carr approved the full repeal, Gomez expressed partial dissent, raising concerns about procedural transparency and calling for more robust public input before substantive rule changes are made.

The next Open Meeting will be held on September 30.