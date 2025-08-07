Shondaland Closes Podcast Division in Latest Industry Pullback

Shondaland has reportedly dissolved its podcast division, marking the end of a five-year run that helped expand the company’s storytelling footprint beyond television. The closure resulted in layoffs and leaves the production company’s deal with iHeartMedia in question.

The news was confirmed by a former staffer on LinkedIn, which reflected on Shondaland Audio’s legacy, calling the news “bittersweet” but expressing gratitude for the opportunity to build audio content that “sparked dialogue and made people feel seen.” Podcast teams caught in the cuts include those of Bridgerton: The Official Podcast, The Laverne Cox Show, The R Spot with Iyanla Vanzant, and #MATTER.

Launched in 2019 as a partnership between Shondaland and iHeartMedia, Shondaland Audio was envisioned as an expansion of Shonda Rhimes’ storytelling empire. Overseen by Rhimes and managed by Chief Digital and Design Officer Sandie Bailey, the division aimed to bring “boldness, intimacy, and connection” to the podcasting space.

Over the past decade, the department earned millions of downloads and multiple industry accolades.

The news comes amid broader industry contraction, including this week’s news that Amazon is reportedly restructuring its podcast business, dissolving much of the Wondery network, cutting around 110 jobs, and shifting focus toward video content. Wondery CEO Jen Sargent is exiting, with many shows moving to Audible or a new creator services team.

In June, Audacy ended operations at its Pineapple Street Studios podcast arm as the company continues to restructure its audio properties.