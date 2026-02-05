What Radio’s African American Leaders Wish They Knew Sooner

Early career momentum often comes from focus and drive. You learn the rules, work to perfect your craft, and prove yourself through sheer effort. But somewhere along the way, usually in the moments when the playbook doesn’t apply, something shifts.

The most valuable lessons rarely come from doing everything right. They come from realizing what you wish you’d known sooner: that understanding the full business matters more than perfecting your corner of it. That protecting space for life outside work isn’t optional. That waiting until you feel 100% ready means waiting forever.

In our upcoming February issue, Radio Ink asked Radio’s African American Future Leaders to share the advice they wish they’d received earlier in their careers and who they hope hears it now. Their answers cut straight to what matters.

Here’s what they told us:

“Earlier in my career, I was very focused on showing up strong in my lane, promotions and marketing, and that focus helped shape the foundation of my career. What I’ve learned over time is how valuable it is to intentionally widen your lens and understand how all the pieces of the business connect. When you take the time to learn how other departments think, operate, and make decisions, you become a better problem-solver and ultimately a stronger leader. Hopefully, this resonates with professionals who are great at what they do and ready for the next level. Keep mastering your craft, but stay curious about the bigger picture. That curiosity will take you far.”

“I wish I had understood the importance of creating balance. I thought I had to live, breathe, and sleep my career, but in doing that, I forgot to live life. My advice is to work hard, grind, and do what you have to do to give yourself the life you want, but also slow down and give yourself time to travel, hang with friends, and create moments with your family.”

“I wish I had learned earlier that you don’t have to be 100% ready to take the next step—you’ll never be. My career has involved a lot of pivots, often on someone else’s timeline, and I wish I’d had the confidence to step into new roles sooner and ask for bigger challenges. The advice I’d share now is: be bold enough to raise your hand before you feel fully prepared. Trust that you’re equipped to figure it out, and if you’re not, you’ll learn along the way. I hope people early in their careers—or anyone waiting for permission—hear that.”

