Joey Martin Joins NAB to Lead Sales for Vegas and NYC Shows

Joey Martin is joining the National Association of Broadcasters as Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy and Enablement for Global Connections and Events, placing him in charge of sales and revenue operations for NAB Show and NAB Show New York.

Martin joins NAB from NTP Events, where he most recently served as vice president of Sales, leading revenue efforts across more than a dozen annual events. Before that, he was vice president of Business Development at ASIS International, overseeing sponsorships and strategic partnerships within the global association.

In the role, Martin will oversee exhibitor, sponsor, and partnership sales across NAB’s flagship events, reporting to EVP of Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka. His appointment comes as NAB prepares for the 2026 NAB Show, scheduled for April 18–22 in Las Vegas.

Chupka said, “We are thrilled to welcome Joey Martin to NAB at such a pivotal time for our events and the broadcast industry. His proven expertise in sales strategy, account management, and partner engagement will be instrumental in advancing our goal of delivering even greater value to our exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees.”