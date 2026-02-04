LaCroix Earns Assistant Brand Manager Role At Baltimore’s Fan

Audacy Baltimore has announced the promotion of Joe LaCroix to Assistant Brand Manager at 105.7 The Fan (WJZ). LaCroix joined the station in 2017 as a part-time board operator. He was named Executive Producer of the Big Bad Morning Show in 2021.

105.7 The Fan Brand Manager Scott Jameson said, “Joe has been an incredible resource and tremendous help to the entire team throughout the past year, stepping in without hesitation and taking on added responsibility. His work ethic, commitment to the station, and focus on fostering a collaborative environment have not gone unnoticed, making him the ideal candidate for this elevated role.”

LaCroix said, “I’m delighted to accept this role and grateful for the opportunity. I’m excited to continue working with this team and to help drive the continued growth and success of The Fan.”