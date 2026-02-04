KUFO Found In Portland After Fifteen Years

As it returns heritage brands to former Alpha Media markets across the US, Connoisseur Media has relaunched rocker KUFO to the Portland dial on 102.9 FM. The market has been without an Active Rock station since KUFO exited the format in 2011.

KUFO previously operated at 101.1 FM before ceding the frequency to sister station KXL, where it still resides.

KUFO Program Director Ross MacLeod said, “There’s nothing else like this in the market. KUFO is back to deliver the music people have been asking for – unapologetically. This station is built for listeners who want less clutter, fewer interruptions, and an incredible rock experience.”

Connoisseur Media SVP of Programming Keith Dakin said, “The success of new bands like Sleep Token, Bad Omens, Pierce the Veil, plus the resurgence of artists like Deftones, you see that there is a hole for guitar-driven, up-tempo, rock. No one in Portland is playing this type of music, so we thought, let’s bring back the station that did it so well originally.”

Connoisseur Portland Market Manager Mark Handwerger added, “Bringing back this mega rock brand was a true team decision, driven by our people here in the market who know our listeners best,” he said. “We listened closely to the community and trusted our instincts – it made the decision a no-brainer, this brand belongs on the air again.”