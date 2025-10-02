Dayton Dusts Off Z93 and Opens The Fridge for Alt Rock

Connoisseur Media has unveiled its next set of flips as it refreshes the former Alpha Media portfolio. This wave brings back one of Dayton, OH’s most recognizable radio brands and introduces an Alt-rock format that pays homage to a different famous Gem City brand.

Z93 (WGTZ) returns and replaces 92.9 JACK-FM with a lineup of 80s, 90s, and early 2000s pop hits alongside familiar personalities like Scott Sharp and Kim Farris. 101.5 The Fridge cuts Country formatted 101.5 HANK-FM (WCLI), with the station name referencing Dayton’s heritage as the home of Frigidaire.

Market Manager Brett Beshore said, “Z93 was a powerhouse in Dayton, and we’re thrilled to bring it back for a new era. By reuniting popular voices like Scott Sharp, and Dayton’s most iconic personality Kim Farris, with a high-energy presentation, we’re delivering a station that feels both legendary and fresh, something completely unique in today’s radio landscape. Listeners will experience a station that sounds like nothing else on the air today. Z93, Eaton, Dayton and Springfield ALIVE!”

Operations Manager Kevin J. Washington added, “It’s truly an honor to help bring Z93 back to Dayton! The station meant so much to me back in the day when I was an intern. To be part of its return is a full-circle moment.”

Morning Show Host Scott Sharp added, “Z-93 is the station that I, and many other Daytonians, grew up with and am beyond excited for the return of the legendary Z. Hearing ‘Eaton, Dayton, and Springfield ALIVE!’ will be a goosebumps moment, and I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of a special station and legacy.”

Program Director Kevin Begley concluded, “Alternative has been missing from Dayton for way too long, and that ends now. 101.5 The Fridge is here to give the music, and the fans, the home they deserve. This is the soundtrack of a generation, back on the radio where it belongs. The Fridge isn’t just a name, it’s a signal that alternative in Dayton is alive, loud, and impossible to ignore. We may not have been able to get Frigidaire to come back to Dayton… but we did bring back alternative radio. Get ready Dayton, The Fridge is fully stocked.”