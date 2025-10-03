Norsan Bringing Spanish-Language Cowboys Calls To Austin

Norsan Media has been named the official Spanish-language radio broadcast partner of the Dallas Cowboys in Austin, beginning with the 2025–2026 season. Fans can hear live play-by-play coverage on La Raza 104.9 and 95.1 (KTXX).

The partnership will deliver every Cowboys game to fans in Spanish, featuring commentary and analysis to La Raza listeners.

Founder of Norsan Media Norberto Sanchez said, “This is an important step in our mission to serve the Hispanic community by providing access to the sports and entertainment they love in their language.

CEO of Norsan Media Natalia Sanchez Alvarez said, “We are proud to expand the reach of these games in Austin and strengthen our connection with fans across Central Texas.”