Creators, Brands, and Platforms Converge at NAB Show New York

(Sponsored Content) NAB Show New York spotlights the business of creation – where content, community, and commerce meet. The show runs Oct. 22-23 at the Javits Center, with Creator Day on Oct. 23 devoted to how creators build audiences and companies across social video, streaming, and branded content.

A marquee keynote features Smosh CEO Alessandra Catanese on monetizing fan communities through exclusive content, live streams, and direct engagement — a look at what sustainable growth really requires in 2025. On the exhibit floor, creators can get hands-on with cameras, lighting, editin,g and production tools, and learn in on-floor theaters adjacent to vendors — a fast way to bridge discovery and workflow. NAB Show

Sports get a prime spotlight, too. On Oct. 22, U.S. Soccer Federation leaders Catherine Newman and David Wright share how data, partnerships and storytelling drive fandom on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The session is open to Exhibits Pass holders in an on-floor theater, designed to draw crossover audiences from sports, brand and creator communities.

The dual-structured week helps attendees plan: broadcast, news, and audio deep dives Wednesday; creators, AI, and career-building Thursday.

“They’re not just out there telling stories … they’re also having to partner with brands, create their own media empires, even employ people to help run their businesses,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Global Connections and Events. She noted that entrepreneurial demands are now integral to creator success.

Programming across both days tracks where audience attention is moving — short-form video, social-first series, live shopping, and community-backed IP — while also surfacing practical issues such as creator rights, AI tools and revenue attribution. This year’s program emphasizes the growth of the creator economy and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in production and post-production workflows.

Exhibits emphasize hands-on tests and quick consults with product specialists, a hallmark of the New York edition’s scale and layout.

“It’s a little bit more of an intimate atmosphere,” Chupka said. “People really have more time to spend with the attendees … and give them some hands-on experience.”

For emerging and established creators, the value proposition is clear: a compact, two-day setting to compare gear, meet partners, and hear directly from peers who have turned audiences into durable businesses, with sports, brands, and broadcasters in the mix.

