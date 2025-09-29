Panhandle Sports Star Rattled Off The Radio In Amarillo

Connoisseur Media Amarillo is giving the boot to Panhandle Sports Star 102.9 as the ESPN affiliate gives way to 102.9 The Rattler (KVWE). The former Alpha Media station promises a blend of Classic Rock with emphasis on legendary genre-shaping Texas musicians.

Amarillo rock radio veteran Eric Slayter joins the station as talent and Program Director, alongside Mighty Iris and Dirty Dave. The Rattler aims to fill a longstanding gap in the panhandle’s classic rock programming.

The format flip is Connoisseur’s first since closing its acquisition of Alpha Media earlier this month.

Market Manager Cal Hall said, “Connoisseur Media is proud to provide Amarillo and the surrounding communities a true Classic Rock radio broadcast that has been missing from the Panhandle’s airwaves for too long. We’re excited to bring the energy and passion of Classic Rock back to our listeners.”

Slayter added, “It’s amazing to be part of the launch of a Classic Rock station that’s not afraid to be loud, showcasing legendary Rock and incorporating the next wave of Classic Rock artists. It’s time to turn classic rock back up to 11!”