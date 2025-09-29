Forecast 2026 Creates Space for Honest Broadcast Dialogue

There has been much talk of late about the value of being able to speak freely.

For many years, Forecast was where broadcasting’s highest level of leaders knew they could gather and speak candidly without needing to bring the usual PR cohort. No outside press. No quotes. No worrying about Thursday’s headline if they spoke their truth on Wednesday.

Only recently did our own coverage start to creep in and change that dynamic. Now, we’re returning to precedent.

Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report are closing our detailed coverage of Forecast’s panels to restore the environment that made this event legendary. No extensive headlines. No detailed reporting of specific statements. Just radio’s most influential voices sharing what they really think about the challenges and opportunities ahead, the way it used to be – and the way it should be.

The magic of Forecast happens when the CEOs of radio’s largest ownership groups sit across from independent Main Street operators who see the industry from completely different vantage points. When executives with opposing politics, philosophies, and visions for radio’s future are forced to find common ground, that’s where breakthrough thinking happens.

While Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR will continue to provide high-level event coverage, the specifics of the real strategic insights, the unvarnished predictions, and the breakthrough ideas discussed will stay with the people in the room.

This isn’t about secrecy. This is about strategy.

The radio leaders who shaped our industry’s greatest transformations didn’t do it through press releases. They did it through honest conversations in rooms like this one, where ideas could be tested, refined, and evolved without the filter of public scrutiny.

Join us for open discussions on:

What’s really going on in Washington and at the FCC

Where to compete with digital platforms for political and cyclical sport ad dollars

Private equity’s real consolidation timeline

What’s keeping independents alive

And more…

From:

Stephen A. Smith

NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt

Nexstar President Sean Compton

Cox Media Group Radio President Rob Babin

MediaCo CRO Brian Fisher

And dozens more…

Forecast 2026 isn’t just another industry conference – it’s your C-Suite edge in an incredibly competitive world. When the most valuable insights aren’t available in trade publications the next day, being in the room becomes your competitive differentiator.

Your competitors can read about the industry’s past. You can help shape its future. The conversation is happening at Forecast 2026. Register now. Seats are increasingly limited.

Want to get your company or brand in front of radio and television’s highest-level decision-makers? CLICK HERE for conference sponsorship information.