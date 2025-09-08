Newberry To Lead Local Media Roundtable at Forecast 2026

With revenue growth predicted for terrestrial radio in the upcoming year, local broadcasters will take center stage at Forecast 2026, examining the resilience of operators who continue to post profits and giving a look into their playbooks and ongoing expansion efforts.

Scheduled for November 12 at the Harvard Club in New York City, Main Street Media: Where Local Broadcast Survives & Thrives will explore the essential role local stations play as trusted connectors between businesses, audiences, and advertisers.

With billions in political ad dollars expected to flow into the 2026 midterm elections across 36 gubernatorial and 33 Senate contests, the conversation will focus on how broadcasters can capture a share of that spending that will take them “out of the red” and into profits.

Moderated by Quu CEO and Commonwealth Broadcasting owner Steve Newberry, the panel will feature Lilly Broadcasting founder and co-owner Brian Lilly, Norsan Media CEO Natalia Sanchez Alvarez, and WNKR Radio CEO and general manager Jeff Ziesmann. The group will share strategies for turning political spending and community trust into sustainable growth, while also exploring how digital innovation can strengthen local signals rather than dilute them.

Attendees will walk away with actionable ideas for increasing ad revenue, leveraging audience trust, and insulating their businesses from ongoing volatility in the media market.

Forecast 2026 will also feature:

An exclusive fireside chat between Stephen A. Smith and Mike McVay exploring how Smith’s barrier-breaking rise from covering high school sports to becoming the face of ESPN redefined modern media branding.



Moderated by Radio Ink 2025 Lifetime Leadership Award honoree Randy Michaels, Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw, RBC Capital Markets Managing Director Marcos Torres, Kalil & Co.’s Todd Hartman, and Circle City Broadcasting CEO DuJuan McCoy will discuss firsthand perspectives on transactions, financing, and growth strategies shaping the industry’s next era of M&A.

