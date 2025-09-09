Newberry Queues Up Another Three Years In Quu’s Top Spot

Quu CEO Steve Newberry has signed a new three-year agreement to continue leading the broadcast technology company. Since taking the role in 2020, Newberry has grown Quu’s presence to more than 2,000 radio stations through partnerships with major groups including Cumulus Media, Saga Communications, and Beasley Media Group.

Quu provides broadcasters with tools to deliver real-time music, content, and advertising messages on in-car dashboards.

Under Newberry’s leadership, the company also launched the Quu Visual Network, which allows national advertisers to run coordinated on-screen campaigns with local stations, and began investing in research like its annual In-Vehicle Visual Report and case studies on advertiser effectiveness.

The former NAB Joint Board Chair and Executive Vice President is also the Founder and Chairman of Commonwealth Broadcasting Corporation in Kentucky.

Newberry said, “The past five years at Quu have been incredibly rewarding. We’ve worked hard to make visual radio seamless and accessible to stations of all sizes. Now our remarkable team is focused on new products to drive ratings and revenue across broadcast, digital, and future platforms. I’m excited about what’s next, not just for Quu, but for the entire radio industry.”