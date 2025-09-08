CMA Kicks Off 59th Awards Season With Radio Finalists

The Country Music Association has revealed finalists for the 2025 CMA Broadcast Awards, officially opening the season for its 59th annual awards. Voted on by 7,132 eligible CMA members, the awards highlight radio personalities and stations across the country.

The awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19, on ABC, with streaming available the following day on Hulu.

This year’s radio finalists are:

Broadcast Personality of the Year – Weekly National

Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton (Lon Helton) – LH Productions

The Country Top 40 with Fitz (Cory “Fitz” Fitzner) – Hubbard Broadcasting

The Original Country Gold (Rowdy Yates) – Syndicated Media

Today’s Country Radio (Kelleigh Bannen) – Apple Music Radio

Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton (Kelly Sutton) – Compass Media Group

Broadcast Personality of the Year – Daily National

Big D & Bubba (“Big D” Derek Haskins, “Bubba” Sean Powell, Carsen Humphreville, Jonathan Shaffer, Garrett Freche) – Silverfish Media

Highway Mornings with Cody Alan (Cody Alan and Lauryn Snapp) – SiriusXM

Ridin’ With Rowdy (Rowdy Yates) – SuiteRadio / RFC Media

The Rob and Holly Show (Rob Stone and Holly Hutton) – Audacy

Wilhite and Wall Show (Darren Wilhite and Tim Wall) – Ebert Productions

Broadcast Personality of the Year – Major Market

Chris Carr & Company (Chris Carr, Sam Sansevere, Michael “Dubs” Wilczynski) – KEEY Minneapolis-St. Paul

Hawkeye and Michelle (Mark “Hawkeye” Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS Dallas-Ft. Worth

The Lo Show (Lauren “Lo” Barker) – KKBQ Houston

Rachel Ryan (Rachel Ryan) – KSCS Dallas-Ft. Worth

The Scotty Kay Show (Scotty Kay) – WUSN Chicago

Broadcast Personality of the Year – Large Market

Deb & Matt in the Morning (Deborah Honeycutt and Matt Malone) – WFMS Indianapolis

The Q Morning Crew with Mike & Amanda (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR Raleigh-Durham

Scott and Shannen (Scott Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL Milwaukee

Tim & Chelsea (Tim Leary and Chelsea Taylor) – WIRK West Palm Beach-Boca Raton

Wayne D and Tay (Wayne D Danielson and Tay Hamilton) – WSIX Nashville

Broadcast Personality of the Year – Medium Market

The Doc Show with Chewy (Ken “Doc” Medek and Sean “Chewy” Medek) – WGGY Wilkes Barre-Scranton

Ellis and Bradley Show (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL Greenville-Spartanburg

Joey & Nancy (Joey Tack, Nancy Barger, Karly Duggan) – WIVK Knoxville

Mo & StyckMan (Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens) – WUSY Chattanooga

Spencer Graves Show (Spencer Graves, Megan Terry, Blair Davis) – WDXB Birmingham

Broadcast Personality of the Year – Small Market

Ben & Arnie (Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews) – WCOW La Crosse

Brent Lane and The Cat Pak Morning Show (Brent Lane and Jordan Glass) – WYCT Pensacola

Dan Austin Show (Dan Austin) – WQHK Fort Wayne

Hilley & Hart (Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart) – KATI Columbia, Mo.

Liz & Scotty in the Morning (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR Columbia, Mo.

Radio Station of the Year – Major Market

KKBQ Houston

KSCS Dallas-Ft. Worth

KYGO Denver

WUSN Chicago

WXTU Philadelphia

Radio Station of the Year – Large Market

WCTK Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket

WMIL Milwaukee-Racine

WSIX Nashville

WUBE Cincinnati

WWKA Orlando

Radio Station of the Year – Medium Market

KUZZ Bakersfield

WHKO Dayton

WIVK Knoxville

WLFP Memphis

WQMX Akron

Radio Station of the Year – Small Market

KATI Columbia, Mo.

KCLR Columbia, Mo.

WCOW La Crosse

WKML Fayetteville

WXBQ Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said, “Each year, the CMA Awards shine a light on the creativity, passion, and dedication of our community. The nominees announced today represent some of the most impactful work happening across Country Music, and we are deeply appreciative of our voting members for lending their time and expertise to this process. Their commitment helps ensure the CMA Awards remain a true reflection of the genre’s excellence. On behalf of CMA, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”