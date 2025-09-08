CMA Kicks Off 59th Awards Season With Radio Finalists

The Country Music Association has revealed finalists for the 2025 CMA Broadcast Awards, officially opening the season for its 59th annual awards. Voted on by 7,132 eligible CMA members, the awards highlight radio personalities and stations across the country.
The awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19, on ABC, with streaming available the following day on Hulu.
This year’s radio finalists are:
Broadcast Personality of the Year – Weekly National
-
Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton (Lon Helton) – LH Productions
-
The Country Top 40 with Fitz (Cory “Fitz” Fitzner) – Hubbard Broadcasting
-
The Original Country Gold (Rowdy Yates) – Syndicated Media
-
Today’s Country Radio (Kelleigh Bannen) – Apple Music Radio
-
Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton (Kelly Sutton) – Compass Media Group
Broadcast Personality of the Year – Daily National
-
Big D & Bubba (“Big D” Derek Haskins, “Bubba” Sean Powell, Carsen Humphreville, Jonathan Shaffer, Garrett Freche) – Silverfish Media
-
Highway Mornings with Cody Alan (Cody Alan and Lauryn Snapp) – SiriusXM
-
Ridin’ With Rowdy (Rowdy Yates) – SuiteRadio / RFC Media
-
The Rob and Holly Show (Rob Stone and Holly Hutton) – Audacy
-
Wilhite and Wall Show (Darren Wilhite and Tim Wall) – Ebert Productions
Broadcast Personality of the Year – Major Market
-
Chris Carr & Company (Chris Carr, Sam Sansevere, Michael “Dubs” Wilczynski) – KEEY Minneapolis-St. Paul
-
Hawkeye and Michelle (Mark “Hawkeye” Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS Dallas-Ft. Worth
-
The Lo Show (Lauren “Lo” Barker) – KKBQ Houston
-
Rachel Ryan (Rachel Ryan) – KSCS Dallas-Ft. Worth
-
The Scotty Kay Show (Scotty Kay) – WUSN Chicago
Broadcast Personality of the Year – Large Market
-
Deb & Matt in the Morning (Deborah Honeycutt and Matt Malone) – WFMS Indianapolis
-
The Q Morning Crew with Mike & Amanda (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR Raleigh-Durham
-
Scott and Shannen (Scott Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL Milwaukee
-
Tim & Chelsea (Tim Leary and Chelsea Taylor) – WIRK West Palm Beach-Boca Raton
-
Wayne D and Tay (Wayne D Danielson and Tay Hamilton) – WSIX Nashville
Broadcast Personality of the Year – Medium Market
-
The Doc Show with Chewy (Ken “Doc” Medek and Sean “Chewy” Medek) – WGGY Wilkes Barre-Scranton
-
Ellis and Bradley Show (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL Greenville-Spartanburg
-
Joey & Nancy (Joey Tack, Nancy Barger, Karly Duggan) – WIVK Knoxville
-
Mo & StyckMan (Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens) – WUSY Chattanooga
-
Spencer Graves Show (Spencer Graves, Megan Terry, Blair Davis) – WDXB Birmingham
Broadcast Personality of the Year – Small Market
-
Ben & Arnie (Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews) – WCOW La Crosse
-
Brent Lane and The Cat Pak Morning Show (Brent Lane and Jordan Glass) – WYCT Pensacola
-
Dan Austin Show (Dan Austin) – WQHK Fort Wayne
-
Hilley & Hart (Kevin Hilley and Erin Hart) – KATI Columbia, Mo.
-
Liz & Scotty in the Morning (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR Columbia, Mo.
Radio Station of the Year – Major Market
-
KKBQ Houston
-
KSCS Dallas-Ft. Worth
-
KYGO Denver
-
WUSN Chicago
-
WXTU Philadelphia
Radio Station of the Year – Large Market
-
WCTK Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket
-
WMIL Milwaukee-Racine
-
WSIX Nashville
-
WUBE Cincinnati
-
WWKA Orlando
Radio Station of the Year – Medium Market
-
KUZZ Bakersfield
-
WHKO Dayton
-
WIVK Knoxville
-
WLFP Memphis
-
WQMX Akron
Radio Station of the Year – Small Market
-
KATI Columbia, Mo.
-
KCLR Columbia, Mo.
-
WCOW La Crosse
-
WKML Fayetteville
-
WXBQ Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said, “Each year, the CMA Awards shine a light on the creativity, passion, and dedication of our community. The nominees announced today represent some of the most impactful work happening across Country Music, and we are deeply appreciative of our voting members for lending their time and expertise to this process. Their commitment helps ensure the CMA Awards remain a true reflection of the genre’s excellence. On behalf of CMA, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”