Voices of Connecticut: CBA Names 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Connecticut Broadcasters Association announced its 2025 Hall of Fame inductees. The ceremony will take place on October 7 at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. This year’s class includes radio veterans Juan Castillo, Ray Dunaway, Danny Lyons, and meteorologist Joe Furey.

Juan Castillo, a longtime voice at WYBC in New Haven, is among the new inductees. Castillo joined the station in 1989 and currently serves as Director of Operations and host of the Afternoon Drive. Ray Dunaway, who joined WTIC-AM in 1992 and retired in 2021, will also be honored. For nearly three decades, Dunaway covered major state and national news stories on the station.

Meteorologist Joe Furey is currently co-chief meteorologist at WTNH and WCTX, with more than four decades in Connecticut radio and television. Danny Lyons will also enter the Hall of Fame. Lyons has hosted at WEBE in Fairfield County for 38 years and has worked at WAVZ, KC101, WTIC-FM, and WWCO in Waterbury.

Television inductees this year include Klarn DePalma, Ann Nyberg, and Kara Sundlun, recognized for their leadership and decades of service in Connecticut broadcasting.

Chair of the Connecticut Broadcasters Association and Connoisseur Media Market Manager Kristin Okesson said, “The Connecticut Broadcasters Association is proud to celebrate the outstanding work happening in broadcasting across our state. The Hall of Fame shines a light on those who have devoted the majority, if not all, of their careers to Connecticut broadcasting, making a lasting difference for our industry and our communities. The CBAs honor the broadcasters who are shaping the future through their work every day — and awards aside, this night is about coming together to celebrate the hard work and dedication of everyone in our industry.”

Tickets are available at ctba.org.