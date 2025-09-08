National Radio Advertisers Settle Quickly After Labor Day

It may have been a holiday week, but it would be difficult to guess that by looking at the week’s top national radio advertisers. After a very unusual lead-up full of surprise names, the airwaves quickly returned to business as usual, even with Labor Day Monday.

Progressive returned to the top of Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio rankings for the week of September 1–7. The insurer beat The Home Depot, which took second place, and is likely to disappear from the list until Black Friday. After leaping 75 spots, Sleep Number drifted out of the top ten entirely.

Upside moved into third place, climbing from sixth last week, while Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya both rounded out the top five, showing strong pharma positioning on AM/FM.