Connoisseur Expands Roles for Oliveira and Boyd, Hires Bridges

After completing its acquisition of Alpha Media, Connoisseur Media has announced multiple leadership promotions and a programming hire across the company’s heritage Connecticut and Long Island clusters, following the promotion of Keith Dakin to programming lead.

Ed Oliveira has been elevated to Connecticut Operations Manager. Oliveira, who previously served as Director of Traffic & Creative Services, has been with Connoisseur for more than a decade. His career began in promotions at Cox Media Richmond before moving to mornings at WDYL and later co-hosting The Sandbox at WFNX Boston. Since 2011, he has held various roles in Connecticut, including producer, on-air talent, and production director.

Oliveira said, “I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to take on this expanded role. This feels like a natural step for me, and I appreciate Kristin Okesson for believing in me and my abilities. One person who has been a near-constant in my career is Keith Dakin. Having the opportunity to receive the baton from him and building on his work is a task I take on with pride. I am beyond excited to expand my role with the amazing people on this team. They are so good that operations could probably run on its own, but I am ecstatic they chose me to oversee it.”

Meghan Boyd, Director of Digital & Design for Connecticut, will now also oversee Long Island. Boyd has been with Connoisseur since 2011 and has led the company’s digital and creative strategy.

Boyd said, “I’m excited to join the Long Island team and take on this new role as Connoisseur’s heritage markets of Connecticut and Long Island continue to work together. I’m very grateful to Jeff, Kristin, and Connoisseur for the opportunity to start this new chapter and connect with the listeners and team on Long Island.”

In addition, Robby Bridges has been appointed Program Director and midday personality for 103.1 The Wolf (WWWF) on Long Island and Program Director of WEBE 108 Bridgeport, CT. Bridges, who has held programming and on-air roles at WCTK, WFMS, WOKQ, WPKQ, WLXV, and WDRQ, returns to Connoisseur after most recently serving as Press Communications VP/Programming and Program Director of Press Communications’ 107.1 The Boss (WWZY) in New Jersey.

Bridges said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to join the team at Connoisseur Media during this exciting time! I’m looking forward to working with Patrick Shea on Long Island to grow 103.1 The Wolf into one of the biggest country stations in America, and also to return to guide the iconic WEBE 108 in Connecticut. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity. Big thank yous to Kristin Okesson, Keith Dakin, and Jeff Warshaw for their belief in me.”

Connoisseur Media Connecticut and Long Island Market Manager Kristin Okesson added, “The best part of my job is giving talented, passionate people opportunities to grow. For the last 10-plus years, I’ve worked alongside Ed and Meghan, and without them, much of what we do in Connecticut wouldn’t be possible. Being able to expand their roles is incredibly exciting for me, and I’m also thrilled to bring back a former colleague, Robby Bridges. Robby’s expertise in country and AC radio will be highly beneficial for us at WWWF and WEBE 108. These are some of the hardest-working people in radio, and our team continues to grow stronger in Connecticut and on Long Island.”