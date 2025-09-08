WCM Promotes Thomas, Hires Johnson for WHBY and WSCO

Woodward Community Media has named a new programming leader for its talk stations serving the Green Bay metro. Alex Thomas has been promoted to Brand Manager of News-formatted WHBY-AM and Sports/Talk 1570 The Score (WSCO-AM).

To assist Thomas, Paul Johnson has joined WCM as Assistant Brand Manager. He will support daily programming and content operations for WHBY and WSCO, beginning September 15.

Johnson most recently worked at Midwest Communications, where he served as Assistant Program Director since 2013. He also hosted the night show on Y100 and worked at WDEZ in Wausau, KTWB in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and KVOX in Fargo, North Dakota.

Thomas shared, “I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to be Brand Manager of such prestigious stations of WHBY & The Score. With WHBY celebrating its 100th anniversary and WSCO’s local sports presence, it’s an honor to represent Woodward Community Media as the talk station Brand Manager. I look forward to continuing our community impact and highlighting the Fox Valley with great local radio programming”.

Johnson said, “I’m excited to be part of the team at Woodward Community Media! So many talented individuals on staff, and I feel very fortunate to join the team at WHBY and WSCO with the goal of providing great local radio to the listeners of the Fox Valley”.