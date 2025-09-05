Dakin Tapped To Take Connoisseur’s Top Programming Post

With the closing of Connoisseur Media‘s acquisition of Alpha Media, the newly expanded radio station broadcasting group has given the role of Sr. VP of Programming to a 12-year company veteran. As such, the Executive VP of Content for Alpha has exited.

Keith Dakin will now oversee all programming across Connoisseur Media’s portfolio of stations and digital platforms nationwide. At Connoisseur since 2013, Dakin has played “a vital role in shaping the company’s sound, strategy, and audience engagement. Known for his creative vision and collaborative leadership style, Keith has led the development of successful station brands and established deep connections with listeners and advertisers.”

The appointment results in the departure of Phil Becker, who had been Alpha’s top programming executive. Becker left the company late last week.

“Keith’s programming expertise and leadership have been a major contributor to Connoisseur’s growth and success,” said Jeff Warshaw, CEO of Connoisseur Media. “As we expand our footprint, Keith is the ideal leader to develop and implement our programming strategy across the country. His passion for music, content, and his commitment to local communities will ensure that our stations continue to succeed.”

Dakin added, “It is truly an honor to move into this larger role with the newly expanded Connoisseur Media. I am extremely excited to work day-to-day with this unbelievable roster of programmers and air talent. I can’t wait to dig in and make great radio with this tremendously creative staff. Thank you so much to Jeff Warshaw who has been a true champion of mine since I started here. His leadership, vision, and commitment to real radio will hopefully give this industry the shot in the arm it needs.”