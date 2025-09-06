New Voices, Fan Favorites Headline FOX Sports Radio Weekends

FOX Sports Radio is reloading its weekend rotation with fresh voices, big-name analysts, and returning fan favorites for college and professional football coverage, expanding its national network lineup with new shows and live updates.

NFL Films Senior Producer and regular The Herd with Colin Cowherd contributor Greg Cosell joins the network to co-host Sunday mornings with FSR’s Mike Harmon, offering previews of the week’s biggest matchups.

Returning for its fourth season, Countdown to Kickoff will broadcast three hours on Saturdays and Sundays, featuring Brian Noe, Rich Ohrnberger, Jared Smith, Geoff Schwartz, and professional sports bettor Bill “Krack” Krackomberger.

Alex Curry and Carmen Vitali will continue to anchor Saturday afternoons, joined by a rotating roster of Tracy Sandler, founder of Fangirl Sports Network and KNBR 49ers correspondent, and Spectrum News sports host Nikki Kay. On Saturday nights, Buck Reising, weekday host at Cumulus Media Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone (WGFX), will team with longtime FSR weekend personality Jason Fitz for Buck & Fitz, featuring highlights, opinions, and instant game analysis.

FOX Sports Radio Senior Vice President of Sports Programming Scott Shapiro said, “With this incredible roster of shows, FOX Sports Radio is the premier destination for football fans to hear the best live, 24/7 coverage – from game previews and reviews to dynamic talk, right smack in the middle of all of the action. This is the place to tune in for the best insights into the biggest sports stories all weekend long.”