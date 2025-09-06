Jorge Ramos Brings The Band To TelevisaUnivision’s TUDN Radio

After leaving ESPN Deportes Radio, sports journalist and presenter Jorge Ramos is joining TelevisaUnivision and bringing his signature Spanish-language soccer debate programs to its audio lineup. Jorge Ramos y Su Banda makes its move on Monday, September 8, airing weekday evenings on the TUDN Radio Network and Uforia’s streaming platforms.

Ramos, known as El Relator de las Américas (The Commentator of the Americas), built his career as a play-by-play commentator and analyst, covering eight FIFA World Cups and more than 4,000 games over 30 years. He will be joined by tactical analyst Ricardo Mayorga and CONCACAF/MLS expert Elmer Polanco.

TelevisaUnivision operates the TUDN Radio Network on 45 affiliate stations across 32 US markets.

TelevisaUnivision Vice President of TUDN Radio Carlos Azcárate said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jorge Ramos y Su Banda to TUDN Radio. The program is one of the most influential soccer debate shows in Spanish-language, delivering the passion of the sport with authority and the dynamic energy that fans crave.”