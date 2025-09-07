Cape Cod’s X Taps Jerry McKenna to Tune Its Future

Cape Cod’s X (WGTX) announced Jerry McKenna as its new Program Director. McKenna began his radio career at Kiss 108 in Boston, working as Music Research Director and Music Director. He later transitioned into the record industry and worked for Billboard Magazine.

He returned to New England to launch Providence’s Hot 106 and later led Mix 98.5 and Star 93.7 in Boston, followed by programming roles with Cumulus Worcester and Cape Cod’s Ocean 104.7, Cape Country 104, and 99.9 The Q. In 2019, he became Program Director at Atlanta’s Star 94.1, where he introduced its current format.

WGTX Owner and President Gary Hanna said, “Adding Jerry McKenna to our team as Program Director is another great step towards our mission of bringing local communities together through our love of music. WGTX looks forward to building more excitement for our Cape Cod community.”

McKenna added, “Cape Cod’s X has a unique energy and connection with the community. I’m thrilled to help shape the sound of the station and continue its tradition of entertaining, engaging, and inspiring listeners every day.”