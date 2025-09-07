94WIP Listeners Donate Record Sum to Eagles Autism Foundation

Audacy’s SportsRadio 94WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles raised a record-breaking $610,000 during the annual Eagles Radiothon, benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. The multi-day event featured live broadcasts across the station’s lineup.

The Radiothon aired during the 94WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie, 94WIP Middays with Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio, and 94WIP Afternoons with Ike Reese, Spike Eskin, and Jack Fritz.

The auction gave fans the chance to bid on exclusive experiences, game-day packages, and autographed memorabilia, including eleven items donated by 94WIP personalities.

Audacy Philadelphia Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “Each year, I’m astonished by the generosity of our listeners, fans, and partners during the Eagles Radiothon. It continues to drive us year after year to make a meaningful difference. The whole SportsRadio 94WIP family is proud to help raise money for such an important cause.”