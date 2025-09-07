NYC Morning Host Pauses Radio Presence After Daughter’s Death

Shelli Sonstein, co-host of The Jim Kerr Rock and Roll Morning Show on iHeartMedia New York’s Q104.3 (WAXQ), has announced an indefinite leave of absence following the death of her 38-year-old daughter. Sonstein shared the news on Facebook late last week.

Sonstein noted that her daughter faced long-term health challenges, including Crohn’s Disease, as well as struggles with addiction and mental health.

Sonstein’s daughter had early ties to the radio industry. As a teenager, she shadowed Elvis Duran and The Morning Show and later interned at Q104.3 while attending Ithaca College. She also worked for the New York Red Bulls and went on to build a career in event planning in Los Angeles, where she advanced quickly in the competitive industry.

In recent years, she worked in the addiction recovery community, focusing her professional efforts on supporting others.