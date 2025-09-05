Saga Makes A Big Pick For ‘Big Ric’ In Columbus

Saga Communications’ CBus Media Group has hired Riccardo “Big Ric” DeRubeis as the new afternoon drive host on Qfm96 (WLVQ) in Columbus. DeRubeis has previously been on the air at WXNX in Fort Myers, FL, as well as Parkersburg and Morgantown, WV.

CBus Media Group President and General Manager Todd Markiewicz said, “Ric is quite the talent and a perfect fit for afternoons on Qfm96. Community-focused and ready to extend the WLVQ Classic Rock brand to the streets of Columbus. Thrilled to have Big Ric join our amazing team of broadcast professionals.”

Cluster Operations Manager and WLVQ Program Director Mike Dorsey added, “I am very happy to be welcoming Ric to the WLVQ staff. He has a passion for classic rock, live music, and sports, which are three main passions shared also by the listeners of Columbus, Ohio. I’m excited for Ric to truly experience all Columbus has to offer and build relationships with our listeners while doing it.”

DeRubeis said, “Honestly, it’s a dream come true. As cliché as it sounds, it really is. There are only a handful of heritage classic rockers like this out there in the country, and I get to do afternoons on the mighty Qfm96…that’s hallowed ground for sure. It means more to me than people will ever realize. My radio story hasn’t been the easiest, but it’s been worth it because of this moment, this job, this station and this city. I’m forever grateful to Mike Dorsey, CBus Media Group, and Saga for making it happen.”