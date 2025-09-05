Colorado Broadcasters Association Names First Hall of Fame Class

The Colorado Broadcasters Association has revealed the inaugural class of the CBA Hall of Fame, a new honor recognizing individuals who have shaped and defined broadcasting in the Centennial State.

The inaugural Hall of Fame class includes Mark Cornetta, Tom Green, Rex Howell, Harry Hoth, Murphy Huston, Lee Larsen, Dick Maynard, Gene O’Fallon, and Denise Plante.

The first induction will take place on Friday, October 24, in Greenwood Village, outside of Denver. Following the ceremony, the evening will continue with a Casino Night featuring fundraisers for Firefly Autism and the CBA’s Broadcast Education and Development Scholarship Fund.

CBA President and CEO Justin Sasso said, “This is a long-awaited opportunity to recognize the true titans of Colorado broadcasting. These individuals have inspired generations, broken new ground, and set standards of excellence throughout Colorado. Their legacies deserve to be celebrated not only by our industry but by the communities they’ve touched.”

Hall of Fame Committee Chair Tony Garcia added, “This recognition is long overdue, and now stands as Colorado’s highest broadcast honor. The CBA is proud to promote and memorialize Colorado’s greatest broadcasters through the Hall of Fame, ensuring that their achievements are remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”