M&A’s Power Players To Take the Forecast 2026 Main Stage

The FCC is closing in on the biggest ownership shake-up in a generation, and the people writing the checks for radio’s future are already moving. The deals are real, the dollars are in motion, and the conversation is happening at Forecast 2026 on November 12.

Prospects for Broadcast Media as an Investment in 2026: The Real Street Talk is your chance to get inside the heads of the power players driving the biggest financial decisions in the business. No hypotheticals. No theory. This is real talk from the executives shaping what consolidation, valuation, and capital deployment actually look like right now delivered at the Harvard Club of New York City.

Moderated by Radio Ink 2025 Lifetime Leadership Award honoree and venerated executive Randy Michaels, the session cuts through the headlines and gets into the realities of where the money is going and why.

You’ll hear directly from Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw, who’s deep in the middle of 2025’s largest radio transaction: the acquisition of Alpha Media’s 200+ station portfolio. This isn’t a hypothetical discussion. This is what real consolidation looks like in real time.

Joining Warshaw is Marcos Torres, Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, bringing a Wall Street view into valuations, private equity strategies, and why the money is circling radio right now. Todd Hartman of Kalil & Co. brings brokerage brainpower with practical insights on what’s moving and what’s stalling in today’s transactional environment.

Circle City Broadcasting CEO DuJuan McCoy rounds out the panel with an on-the-ground operator’s take of building, owning, and scaling in the current financial climate. When everyone else is talking theory, McCoy’s lived experience reminds us why operators still matter.

The timing couldn’t be bigger. A perfect storm of assets, talent, and market momentum is about to blow ashore, and with ownership limits on the chopping block, this session is your shot to hear how and where serious capital is being deployed in 2026. What happens in the Harvard Club on November 12 will define how ownership, financing, and scale evolve for the next generation of broadcast.

Secure your seat now. Due to the nature of the event, seats at Forecast 2026 are extremely limited. If you want to be part of the next big moves, it starts by being in the room with the people making them.

Want to get your company or brand in front of radio and television’s highest-level decision-makers? CLICK HERE for conference sponsorship information.