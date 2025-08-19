KAB Reveals 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has revealed its 2025 class of three Hall of Fame honorees. The KAB’s highest recognition, Hall of Fame Award recipients have achieved national recognition and contributed to broadcasting in Kansas and beyond.

This year’s inductees are Rich Epp, Roger Brokke, and Ron Thomas as 2025 inductees.

Epp’s 54-year career began at KLOE Radio and TV and spanned sports broadcasting, sales, and management. He and his wife Judy later founded Open Spaces Sports, a pioneering Kansas live-streaming company covering high school athletics.

Thomas has led KVOE as General Manager and morning host, earning national recognition for local service and broadcasting excellence. His leadership and community involvement have made him a fixture in Emporia and across Kansas broadcasting.

Roger Brokke rose from sales roles to serve as Vice President, General Manager, and Director of Sales at Gray Media’s WIBW-TV. He also served on the Kansas Broadcasters Association Executive Committee.

The Hall of Fame Awards Dinner will be held on October 5 in Manhattan, KS.