From Indiana to California, Local Radio Operators Are Winning

Radio is facing real challenges, but independent operators are proving that those obstacles can be overcome. From Indiana to California, Kentucky to Wisconsin, these groups are showing that the path forward for radio may be in doubling down on what local operators deliver best.

Yesterday, Radio Ink looked at Cromwell Media’s “content wheel” and how its Nashville, Kentucky, and Illinois clusters are leaning into local-first strategies to grow direct business. Today, we continue that conversation by spotlighting other regional operators reporting the same momentum by building revenue and loyalty through hyperlocal content, community partnerships, and staff-driven innovation.

Kaspar Broadcasting Company President and General Manager Russ Kaspar told us his strategy circles around championing one thing: “LOCAL. Gone are the days of championing music, jokes, giggles, etc. We find the most success with content that cannot be found easily elsewhere.”

The Indiana-based broadcaster stages an annual Senior Fair every September, operates YesWeLoveLocal.com, and hosts collaborative brainstorming lunches with local businesses with no sales pitch attached. The company has also expanded into video through HoosierlandTV.com, streaming everything from high school games to parades and debates.

Revenue, Kaspar said, comes down to action. “Quiet wins always center on ASKING for the business. This is a ‘Go out and Get them’ business. Period. Revenue responds to Action. Quiet wins will always follow consistent effort asking creatively for the business.”

One Putt Broadcasting in Fresno has paired deep technical reinvestment with a local-first sales approach. Under owner John Ostlund, the group installed four new transmitters, including a 50,000-watt American-made model with entirely new ground systems, lines, and tuning sheds, extending coverage across half of California’s counties.

The company backed 130 local nonprofits with free campaigns in the first half of 2025, publishes its own community magazine, promotes across three television networks, and opens its 2,500-square-foot art gallery to local events.

The results: 97% of revenue now comes from local advertisers, Q2 revenue jumped 16% from Q1, and September is already its strongest month of the year. Their simple sales system – record a greeting, play a spec spot, propose a schedule – has delivered consistent results.

Commonwealth Broadcasting Corporation in Southern Kentucky is proving that investing in content drives sales. General Manager Chris Houchens said, “We are not just selling spot packages, but looking holistically at a client’s business and helping them market with a mix of broadcast and digital. Sales continue to grow because we are investing in the on-air product. Better radio programming means better radio sales.”

The group’s work is being recognized: Commonwealth is a finalist in seven categories at the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards, and the company continues to hit or surpass sales budgets.

Woodward Community Media is showing the upside of employee ownership in Wisconsin and Illinois. Director of Broadcast Kelly Radandt said, “We believe in full transparency and share all our financial numbers so everyone understands exactly where we stand. This approach keeps us all focused on growing revenue and diligently managing expenses.”

That model translated into mid-year Great Game of Business bonuses for staff, with more expected at year’s end. Woodward is also reinvesting in facilities and towers as it integrates new acquisitions into its culture.

In short, whether through technical upgrades, digital extensions, community partnerships, or ownership models, these companies are finding deep local connection backed by consistent investment and proactive sales remains radio’s strongest advantage.

Our thanks to Bud Walters for his assistance in organizing this series.