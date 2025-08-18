How Small Market Radio Is Finding Strength in Community Roots

After tough Q2 earnings calls for some of radio’s biggest players, Radio Ink set out to see how smaller operators are navigating today’s challenges and finding real momentum. The through line? A sharp focus on local content, intentional staffing, and deep community ties.

Cromwell Media, with clusters in Nashville, Kentucky, and rural Illinois, offers a clear case study. Their “content wheel” strategy is delivering results in smaller markets with a local-first approach spanning broadcast and digital, even as national and regional ad dollars soften.

Cromwell President Bud Walters told Radio Ink that in Nashville, Nielsen market 39, the company is feeling the same national ad weakness as the largest operators, but in Owensboro, Mattoon, and Effingham, direct local business is growing. August and September pacing has been strong in those smaller markets.

Local client relationships are proving more resilient than agency or regional buys, which Walters says didn’t show up in the same way earlier in the year. Smaller markets, he says, are “strong,” not in spite of their size, but because of how that size lets them get closer to the audience by aiming to be the go-to local media brand.

That means using many of the same digital tools as their larger brethren: streaming, podcasting, email, apps, and AI-enhanced content delivery, all built around 24/7 local information. Walters says they’ve used artificial intelligence to fill in gaps that were previously limited by staffing, expanding their ability to deliver timely local content around the clock.

He added that technology has helped level the playing field, but small markets still hold a unique edge. In markets without Nielsen or Arbitron pressure, the focus is 100% on delivering for local advertisers and listeners. In fact, Cromwell recently stepped back from one market due to a lack of salespeople – not because the market couldn’t support it, but because they weren’t staffed to sell into it.

In Effingham, IL, General Manager Sheila Myers is proving the value of feet on the street. After adding one full-time and two part-time sellers, the team saw immediate growth in client count and average spend. Local business relationships, especially with smaller advertisers, take time, she says, and the extra bandwidth is paying off.

Myers’ team also runs “Meal in the Field,” a long-running promotion that celebrates Illinois agriculture each fall by supplying up to ten meals weekly to local farmers and their family and workers. With weekly giveaways, live events, and cross-platform content, the eight-week campaign brings in 10–15 sponsors each year.

In Owensboro, GM Jordan Yeckering has made high school sports a cornerstone. The station covers five games a week across 14 schools, totaling more than 280 a year. They’ve built out professional-grade “Media Days” that give student-athletes a taste of ESPN-style press conferences, with major engagement from parents, schools, and civic leaders.

Cromwell’s results show what’s possible when radio leans into local strengths: strong brands, consistent revenue, and deeper advertiser trust. As the major players brace for a tough second half, small markets may be the ones writing radio’s next chapter — one community at a time.

This is the first in a two-part series examining small market radio success during challenging industry conditions. Tomorrow’s installment will feature additional operators and their local market successes and strategies.