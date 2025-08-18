Brian Fisher Named MediaCo CRO as Digital Revenue Escalates

MediaCo has promoted Brian Fisher to Chief Revenue Officer, expanding his leadership to all revenue-generating functions across the company’s linear, digital, audio, and event businesses in a time of accelerated expansion for the company.

Fisher most recently served as Senior Vice President of Video Sales for MediaCo’s TV, digital, and linear platforms. Before joining the company, he held senior roles at Disney, Tribune, and McCann-Erickson, where he helped develop and scale advertising solutions for national and multicultural brands.

For Q2 2025, MediaCo’s digital revenue rose to $9.4 million from $3.4 million in the year before. The growth was driven largely by the addition of Estrella Media’s FAST channels, which have seen rapid expansion in connected TV ad inventory.

MediaCo owns the Don Cheto Radio Network along with 16 radio stations, including its flagship properties WBLS and Hot 97 (WQHT) in New York. The portfolio also includes two digital Hispanic signals in the city and 12 stations acquired from Estrella Media in an all-stock transaction completed in February.

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez said, “Brian has been at the center of our growth story. In recent quarters, we’ve achieved record revenue, strengthened key partnerships, and entered new markets. In Q3, we are on track to set another record for digital revenue, building on the exceptional momentum from Q2. Brian’s leadership will be essential as we push into our next phase of expansion.”

Fisher said, “I’m honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for MediaCo. We have an incredible opportunity to build on our momentum, expand our offerings, and deliver even greater value to our partners and audiences. I’m looking forward to working with our talented team to shape the next chapter of growth.”