AI Misuse May Be Leading To Radio Ad Underperformance

As AI tools become faster, smarter, and more accessible, radio stations are exploring new ways to streamline local spot production. But a new study suggests that when creative expertise is removed from the process entirely, the results may fall short.

Conducted by yaman.AI, the research tracked spot performance from February through July 2025 across 108 rated markets, including all of the top ten. More than 60% of locally-produced radio commercials didn’t meet baseline effectiveness standards, raising important questions about how AI and human creativity can best work together.

Only 39% of the commercials scored 8 or above on a 10-point scale evaluating emotional resonance, brand recall, clarity of message, and strength of the call to action. According to the report, this effectiveness threshold marks the line between creative that simply fills time and creative that drives results.

Commercials in the legal category received the lowest average score at just 4.0, followed by automotive and retail spots at 5.0. Home improvement ads fared slightly better at 6.0, and healthcare spots topped the list with an average of 7.0. But even the highest-scoring vertical fell short of the effectiveness threshold more than half the time.

The report’s most urgent finding points to a shift in how AI tools are being deployed. Rather than using AI to support and streamline the creative process, many stations are handing off content creation to sales departments, effectively replacing trained copywriters and producers in a cost-cutting move.

Wondercraft’s AI in Content Creation 2025 report found marketing and advertising professionals are adopting AI voice tools for scripted voiceovers, localized campaigns, and rapid testing of creative. The report notes that 21% of creators now use AI audio tools regularly, putting them on par with image tools and ahead of video in some cases.

yaman.AI Founder Yaman Coskun said the trend should serve as a wake-up call for stations relying too heavily on automation. “As radio stations nationwide grapple with AI adoption in creative departments, we’re seeing a troubling trend in commercial quality. AI is not an excuse to fire people – it’s a revolution to empower them.”

“Radio’s emotional power is built by humans for humans. The low-hanging fruit is enhancing creative by equipping human talent with AI – not replacing them.”