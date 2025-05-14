Study Shows AI Audio Use Rapidly Climbing With Marketers

Despite public skepticism, artificial intelligence is becoming prevalent in modern content creation. A new global study explores how AI is actively reshaping workflows, with audio emerging as one of the fastest-growing areas of use for marketing and advertisements.

AI-powered audio platform Wondercraft’s new AI in Content Creation 2025 report, based on a global survey of over 500 creators, shows that more than 80% of respondents use AI in some part of their workflow. Nearly 40% say they rely on it from concept through delivery. While video remains the most common content type, AI-powered audio is emerging as one of the fastest-growing and most impactful applications, driven by tight production resources and growing content demands.

Marketing and advertising professionals are expanding their use of AI voice tools to generate scripted voiceovers, localize messaging across regions, and test new campaign variations without traditional production costs. According to the report, 21% of all creators now use AI audio tools regularly, matching image tools in popularity and surpassing video in certain use cases.

Among the top benefits cited were time savings (23.8%), the ability to convert content across formats (19%), and support for creative ideation.

Creators aged 35–54 were the most likely to use AI across their entire workflows, more so than younger professionals under 25, of whom only 42% reported full integration.

Gender trends also emerged: women were slightly more likely than men to fully adopt AI tools, particularly in roles where tone, consistency, and trust are paramount. Men, by contrast, reported broader experimentation across platforms.

Of course, as recent studies have shown, transparency is vital to AI use in media. According to Gallup, 57% of Americans want clearer communication on AI usage, and many associate it with misinformation, privacy risks, and job loss. In radio, three-quarters of talent fear AI could replace them, even as younger professionals embrace its tools. As AI advances, the industry must balance innovation with trust.

The full AI in Content Creation 2025 report is available via Wondercraft.