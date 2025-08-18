BIG3 Dunks on Progressive in Spot Ten With Help From iHeart

Progressive had a rare week outside of the number one spot on Media Monitors’ latest Spot Ten rankings of the top national radio advertisers. For the week of August 11–17, Ice Cube’s BIG3 took it to the rim for the win, making the most of the league’s iHeart deal.

The 3-on-3 basketball league beat out Progressive’s push thanks to its new multiplatform partnership with iHeartMedia that includes live game streaming on the iHeartRadio app and national cross-promotion across iHeart’s broadcast, digital, and event platforms.

ZipRecruiter, holding at number three, reflects an uncertain job market as companies continue to leverage radio. Upside also remained a steady performer at #4, appealing to budget-conscious listeners looking for cash-back opportunities on everyday purchases like gas and groceries.

Rounding out the top five is Pfizer, which held firm at fifth.

What’s clear? Insurance, healthcare, and services are keeping national radio busy, and their consistency suggests strong ROI. Traditional retail, on the other hand, remains noticeably quiet as the holidays appear on the horizon.