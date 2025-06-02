Ice Cube’s BIG3 Signs National Audio Deal with iHeartMedia

In 2017, producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube teamed up with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz to create a three-on-three player-centric basketball league “focused on entertainment and innovation.” Today, the BIG3 league is gaining new exposure thanks to a multiplatform pact with iHeartMedia.

Specifically, BIG3 games and content will be delivered via the iHeartRadio app, starting with the start of the league’s eighth season on June 14.

In addition to BIG3 games streamed live on iHeartRadio, the deal includes a cross-marketing collaboration of both brands throughout the BIG3 season with promotion nationally across iHeartMedia’s multiple platforms including broadcast radio, podcast digital, social and live events, with a heavy focus in “game” markets including Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Dallas and others.

Additionally, iHeartMedia will receive the official national jersey patch on all eight of the league’s new city-based teams, premium sponsorship elements such as high-visibility logo placement on the court and in-arena, featured radio and podcast appearances by BIG3 personalities, VIP hospitality experiences, exclusive contesting, giveaways, and other elements.

BIG3 CEO Ice Cube said, “Our goal is to not only set the stage for the best 3-on-3 basketball in the world, but also to make the game more accessible to all, and iHeart’s ability to amplify the BIG3 brand is extraordinary. This partnership is the culmination of a years-long valued relationship and I could not be more pleased to be taking things to the next level this summer through this substantial deal.”

iHeart Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne commented, “We are very excited about our new partnership with BIG3 and having the opportunity to provide play-by-play coverage and promotional support to build further brand awareness, introducing the game to millions of more fans. We look forward to bringing the passion and excitement of BIG3 to our listeners on a local and national level week after week.”

iHeart President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Mike Biondo added, “BIG3 represents the kind of innovation, energy, and cultural relevance that we believe will resonate with iHeart audiences coast to coast. We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of 3-on-3 basketball to millions of fans through our audio platforms — not only live play-by-play, but also in the form of storytelling, analysis, and community engagement that only iHeart can deliver.”