Two For The Lou: Robbin-Coker Named Dual STL Brand Manager

Audacy has appointed Tani “Talus” Robbin-Coker as Brand Manager of St. Louis stations Hot 98.7 (KEZK-HD2) and 96.3 The Lou (WFUN). Robbin-Coker brings over 20 years of industry experience, including tenure as Operations Manager for Cumulus New Orleans.

In the Big Easy, he oversaw four stations from 2014 to 2017. In 2017, he co-hosted Morning Rush with Claudia Jordan at Service Broadcast Corporation in Dallas. Later, while at Cox Media Group Miami, he helped launch the sold-out Trillerfest in partnership with Triller, featuring headline performances by Lil Wayne, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz in 2022.

Audacy St. Louis and Wichita Senior Vice President and Market Manager Becky Domyan said, “We’re incredibly excited to bring Talus into the Audacy St. Louis team to shape content strategy, champion talent, and steer operations and branding for Hot 98.7 and 96.3 The Lou. His deep industry experience, creative instincts, and forward-thinking approach make him the ideal leader to guide these two powerhouse brands. I’m confident he’ll bring fresh energy and meaningful connection to our listeners and the broader community.”

Robbin-Coker added, “Joining the Audacy St. Louis family represents an incredible opportunity, and I’m grateful to Becky Domyan for her trust and leadership. With the strategic guidance of Dave Richards, Skip Dillard, and Mike Street, we’re positioned to strengthen our community presence and create an innovative environment that resonates with listeners across St. Louis. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place.”