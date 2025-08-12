Streaming and Digital Ads Push MediaCo Q2 Revenue Higher

As it expands its legacy radio brands into Free Ad-Supported Television, MediaCo Holding posted a year-over-year revenue gain in Q2 2025, driven largely by massive digital growth, leading to a much narrower loss for the same period than the year prior.

For the three months ended June 30, net revenues reached $31.2 million, up from $26.2 million in Q2 2024. Of that total, spot radio and TV advertising brought in $19.1 million, up from $17.7 million, while digital revenue rose to $9.4 million from $3.4 million.

Much of this comes from the addition of Estrella Media’s FAST channels, with monetized CTV ad inventory previously reported up 290% year-over-year for the first five months of 2025. Q4 2024 Amagi/Ampere FAST Channel Analytics ranked EstrellaTV and Estrella News as the top Latino mixed-IP distributed FAST channels.

Syndication revenue fell slightly to $661,000 from $688,000, and events and sponsorships dropped to $448,000 from $2.1 million.

While MediaCo reported a net loss of $9.1 million, it marked a substantial improvement compared to a $49.3 million loss in Q2 2024. Of that, operating loss was measured at $6.8 million, down from the $13.3 million loss in the same period last year.

MediaCo currently owns the Don Cheto Radio Network and 16 radio stations. This includes their original portfolio of WBLS and Hot 97 (WQHT), two digital Hispanic signals in New York City, plus an additional 12 radio stations acquired from Estrella Media as part of an all-stock transaction in February.