NAB’s LeGeyt, CMG’s Babin Join Forecast 2026 ‘Super Session’

Broadcast media’s highest-level strategy session is returning to Forecast 2026, with NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, Cox Media Group Radio President Rob Babin, and Nexstar Networks President Sean Compton headlining the closing Executive Super Session.

Moderated by ABC News National Correspondent Steven Portnoy, this candid discussion of the industry’s direction comes at a time when consolidation, competition from streaming, and regulatory scrutiny are weighing on strategic choices.

The session will examine the industry’s most pressing questions: how resources are being allocated across platforms, what the state of the First Amendment looks like for FCC licensees, how companies are positioning against streaming and podcasting, and what succession planning means for the next generation of broadcast leadership. Market consolidation and technology bets on digital will also be on the agenda.

The Executive Super Session has served for more than two decades as a closed-door forum for broadcast leaders to compare notes on strategy. This year’s event comes as television and radio operators navigate shifting ad markets, heightened competition from digital platforms, and uncertainty about regulatory reforms.

Forecast 2026 will also feature:

An exclusive fireside chat between Stephen A. Smith and Mike McVay exploring how Smith’s barrier-breaking rise from covering high school sports to becoming the face of ESPN redefined modern media branding.

Moderated by Radio Ink 2025 Lifetime Leadership Award honoree Randy Michaels, Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw, RBC Capital Markets Managing Director Marcos Torres, Kalil & Co.’s Todd Hartman, and Circle City Broadcasting CEO DuJuan McCoy will discuss firsthand perspectives on transactions, financing, and growth strategies shaping the industry’s next era of M&A.

Moderated by Quu CEO Steve Newberry, Main Street Media: Where Local Broadcast Survives & Thrives will examine how broadcasters can leverage political ad spending, audience trust, and digital innovation to drive growth and stability.

Signals of Change: moderated by Kentucky Broadcasters Association CEO Chris Winkle with legal experts Dan Alpert, Alysia M. Long, and Gregg Skall, this panel will outline what deregulation, compliance risks, and technology bets could mean for station owners and executives in the year ahead.

Forecast 2026 is set for November 12 at the Harvard Club of New York City, produced by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report. Secure your seat now. Due to the nature of the event, seats are extremely limited.

Want to get your company or brand in front of television and radio’s highest-level decision-makers? CLICK HERE for conference sponsorship information.