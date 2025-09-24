On-Demand: 30-Minutes of Real Talk for Radio Sales Leaders

If your sales management challenges feel overwhelming, you’re not alone. The latest Radio Masters Sales Series webinar, The Power of Better: Real Talk for Sales Managers, offers clarity and practical solutions you can implement today, now available on demand.

In a focused 30-minute conversation, Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats sits down with Center for Sales Strategy SVP/Senior Consultant Stephanie Downs and Midwest Communications Nashville Sales Manager Emily Ward. Drawing from insights in the comprehensive 2025 CSS Media Sales Report, this thoughtful session addresses the real challenges sales managers face while providing actionable strategies that work.

Watch the full webinar on demand HERE or below.

Find the full 2025 CSS Media Sales Report HERE.

What you’ll learn in 30 minutes:

How recruitment challenges are evolving while new business development emerges as a key focus

Understanding today’s appointment-setting landscape – and strategies that help

Creating stronger coaching cultures when time feels limited, particularly with Gen Z

How to address the optimism gap between managers and sellers

Building genuine team support and communication that makes a difference

Whether you’re managing a small team or a larger sales organization, this session provides valuable insights and practical approaches for navigating today’s sales environment.

WATCH NOW: Discover strategies that can make a real difference for your team.

ABOUT THE RADIO MASTERS SALES SERIES

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now we’ve introduced the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.