Gotts Gets Record Cash For NJ Kids After Four Days On Billboard

After four days living atop a Toms River billboard, 95.9 The Rat’s Gotts raised a record sum in support of children battling pediatric cancer in Ocean County. It was all a part of Beasley Media Group New Jersey’s fifth annual Billboard Radiothon with Ocean of Love.

The WRAT broadcast was live from Monday, September 15, through Thursday night, concluding with the $152,492 announcement when Gotts returned to the ground. The campaign began with a $109,000 goal, but listener contributions, community support, and client donations made it a best-ever result for the community.

Families enjoyed activities each night with live music, food trucks, and performers. Highlights included Facebook Live wake-ups hosted by morning personality Carl Craft and themed events designed to attract local crowds each night. A new addition this year was the RAT Rock Pilsner, a local brew created with proceeds donated directly to Ocean of Love. The fundraiser remains open for donations until the end of September.

Beasley New Jersey Regional Vice President and Market Manager AJ Lurie said, “Once again, this event showed the heart and generosity of our listeners and the entire Ocean County community. The funds raised will have a meaningful impact on the children and families who need it most, and we are so grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.”

Gotts said, “This is always one of the most humbling and inspiring weeks of my life. Living up on that billboard reminds me how strong these kids and families are – and to see the community rally together the way they did this year was just incredible. I’m proud to be part of it.”