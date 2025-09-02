Stephen A. Smith to Headline Forecast 2026 Fireside Chat

“Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report are thrilled to share a truly special Fireside Chat taking place at Forecast 2026,” said Deborah Parenti, President/Publisher of both publications, announcing that Mike McVay will be chatting with Stephen A. Smith in a conversation entitled Beyond a Brand: The Unconfined Approach of Stephen A. Smith.

From covering high school sports to becoming the unmistakable face of ESPN, Stephen A. Smith has redefined what it means to build a modern media brand. His rise wasn’t by chance – it’s the result of a barrier-breaking approach that reshaped how audiences connect with content and how companies deliver it.

In this exclusive conversation with respected media strategist Mike McVay, Stephen A. Smith will explore how his career serves as a model for today’s evolving media landscape.

Together, they’ll discuss:

Why a “pure play” approach is no longer enough

How talent can maximize audience loyalty across multiple platforms

What it means to turn an individual into an ecosystem of influence

Stephen A. Smith’s story is more than personal success; it’s a blueprint for organizations looking to sell across unique delivery systems, embrace talent-driven strategies, and adapt to the unconfined future of media.

