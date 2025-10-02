PRX Acquires Soundrise to Expand Podcast Sponsorship Services

Public media organization PRX has acquired Soundrise, the sponsorship sales firm for purpose-driven independent podcasts, expanding PRX’s services for audio producers and will incorporate Soundrise’s team of sales professionals beginning in January.

Soundrise has more than 20 years of experience in public media sponsorship. Since 2017, it has served as the sales team for PRX’s full catalogue of shows. As part of the transition, Soundrise CEO Harry Clark will remain in an advisory role through the end of 2026.

The arrangement comes as PRX allies with American Public Media Group, NFCB, New York Public Radio, and the Station Resource Group for Public Media Infrastructure, a new independent nonprofit for the distribution of public radio content.

PRX CEO Kerri Hoffman, said, “We’re grateful to Harry and the Soundrise team for their leadership in building a market for independent, purpose-driven audio. By welcoming this extraordinary sales team into PRX, we’re uniting technology, distribution, and sponsorship under one roof. In doing so, we’re reinforcing our commitment to supporting some of the most creative talents in audio.”

Soundrise CEO Harry Clark said, “We launched Soundrise as the industry was quickly consolidating to enable audio creators to maintain independence and artistic freedom, ensuring a multiplicity of voices and stories are shared with the world. That mission resonated with producers and advertising partners alike, and I’m thrilled that PRX will now continue to amplify this further to support independent, mission-driven media. This is a testament to the essential role independent creators play in shaping and sustaining today’s media landscape.”