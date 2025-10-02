Rutkowski Back in Sweet Home Chicago For Audacy’s 93XRT

Audacy Chicago has named Michelle Rutkowski as the new Brand Manager of 93XRT (WXRT), beginning October 13. The Chicago native, who began her career at WKQX and WLUP, succeeds Laura Duncan, whose final day is November 3.

More recently, Rutkowski served as Vice President of Programming and Operations for Milwaukee Radio Alliance. She started in that cluster at WLUM in 2006, advancing from nighttime personality to Music Director and Programmer. In 2016, her role expanded to oversee programming at WLDB and FONZ, before rising to VP and leading the 2024 launch of Froggy.

The Milwaukee Radio Alliance recently sold FONZ (WZTI-AM) and Froggy (WLDB-HD3) to Civic Media and disbanded.

Audacy Chicago Senior Vice President and Market Manager Kevin Cassidy said, “We are excited to welcome Michelle to the WXRT family. Her deep knowledge of the format, along with the strength of her relationships across the region were the drivers of her consistent success in Milwaukee. We look forward to her replicating that performance on behalf of WXRT. I would also like to recognize the immense contribution that Laura Duncan made during her tenure as Brand Manager of WXRT. She hands Michelle the keys to a finely tuned muscle car!”

Rutkowski said, “This iconic station has influenced me so much as a listener and shaped my deep love of music, and as a programmer who strives for the level of excellence that WXRT has delivered for decades. It’s an absolutely euphoric experience to be welcomed back to my beloved hometown to continue the legacies of those who made WXRT the revered Chicago treasure that it is. I would like to thank Jeff Sottolano, Dave Richards, and Kevin Cassidy for the opportunity of a lifetime.”