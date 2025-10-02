Now Hiring: On-Air Personality & Operations Manager

Locations: South Dakota, Minnesota, or Northwest Iowa

Dakota/Community First Broadcasting is looking for two dynamic individuals — or one exceptional candidate who can handle both — to join our locally focused, community-driven stations.

________________________________________

1. On-Air Personality – Full-Time

Are you a storyteller, entertainer, and local enthusiast? We’re looking for a talented On-Air Personality to bring energy, authenticity, and connection to our listeners.

What You’ll Do:

• Host a live daily weekday show (occasional Saturdays)

• Be a key presence at station events, remote broadcasts, and community promotions

• Engage with listeners on-air and online through social media

• Write and deliver local news, weather, and community stories

• Record and produce commercials and promos using Adobe Audition

• (Bonus) Call play-by-play sports for local events

What You Bring:

• Previous on-air experience (radio or podcast)

• Confident, clear, and engaging voice

• Strong storytelling and conversational skills

• Familiarity with Adobe Audition and automation software

• Passion for local communities and connecting with listeners

________________________________________

2. Operations Manager

We’re also seeking an experienced Operations Manager to lead the behind-the-scenes success of our programming, promotions, and engineering teams.

Responsibilities:

• Oversee daily operations across Programming, Promotions, G&A, and Engineering

• Ensure FCC compliance, transmitter operations, and EAS protocols

• Collaborate with Sales to develop programming that aligns with client goals

• Support and mentor on-air talent and technical staff

• Plan and execute long- and short-term strategies for growth and engagement

Ideal Qualifications:

• Prior broadcast operations or station management experience

• Strong leadership and communication skills

• Understanding of FCC regulations and technical standards

• Proficiency in automation systems and production tools

________________________________________

Interested in Both Roles?

If you’re a seasoned on-air talent with management experience, this could be a perfect hybrid position! We’d love to hear from you.

________________________________________

To Apply:

Please send the following to [email protected]

✅ Your resume

🎧 An on-air demo

📄 Three professional references

________________________________________

Join a team that believes in local voices, community impact, and radio that matters. Whether you’re behind the mic or behind the scenes — we want you on our team.

