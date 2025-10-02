Now Hiring: On-Air Personality & Operations Manager
Locations: South Dakota, Minnesota, or Northwest Iowa
Dakota/Community First Broadcasting is looking for two dynamic individuals — or one exceptional candidate who can handle both — to join our locally focused, community-driven stations.
________________________________________
1. On-Air Personality – Full-Time
Are you a storyteller, entertainer, and local enthusiast? We’re looking for a talented On-Air Personality to bring energy, authenticity, and connection to our listeners.
What You’ll Do:
• Host a live daily weekday show (occasional Saturdays)
• Be a key presence at station events, remote broadcasts, and community promotions
• Engage with listeners on-air and online through social media
• Write and deliver local news, weather, and community stories
• Record and produce commercials and promos using Adobe Audition
• (Bonus) Call play-by-play sports for local events
What You Bring:
• Previous on-air experience (radio or podcast)
• Confident, clear, and engaging voice
• Strong storytelling and conversational skills
• Familiarity with Adobe Audition and automation software
• Passion for local communities and connecting with listeners
________________________________________
2. Operations Manager
We’re also seeking an experienced Operations Manager to lead the behind-the-scenes success of our programming, promotions, and engineering teams.
Responsibilities:
• Oversee daily operations across Programming, Promotions, G&A, and Engineering
• Ensure FCC compliance, transmitter operations, and EAS protocols
• Collaborate with Sales to develop programming that aligns with client goals
• Support and mentor on-air talent and technical staff
• Plan and execute long- and short-term strategies for growth and engagement
Ideal Qualifications:
• Prior broadcast operations or station management experience
• Strong leadership and communication skills
• Understanding of FCC regulations and technical standards
• Proficiency in automation systems and production tools
________________________________________
Interested in Both Roles?
If you’re a seasoned on-air talent with management experience, this could be a perfect hybrid position! We’d love to hear from you.
________________________________________
To Apply:
Please send the following to [email protected]
✅ Your resume
🎧 An on-air demo
📄 Three professional references
________________________________________
Join a team that believes in local voices, community impact, and radio that matters. Whether you’re behind the mic or behind the scenes — we want you on our team.
