Milwaukee Is Feeling Froggy With New Country Station Debut

Milwaukee Radio Alliance has launched Froggy in Southeastern Wisconsin, broadcasting on FM 100.3 in Milwaukee and 107.3 in Racine. The Country station bumps the previous format, The Fonz, off analog FM, with the station still carried on AM and WLDB-HD2.

Froggy is led by Director of Programming Gordon Mays, who brings extensive experience in Country radio. “This station is going to be where Milwaukee discovers country,” said Mays. “There are so many incredible acts that have traditionally been ignored by mainstream country radio. We want to amplify their voices. Expect us to feature a mix of burgeoning talent and current chart-toppers.”

Milwaukee Radio Alliance VP of Programming and Operations Michelle Rutkowski said, “One of the best things about the Milwaukee Radio Alliance is that we have always been listener-driven. Our local roots and involvement in the community led to people telling us they’ve been craving this kind of country station. We’re going to give it to them and we’re going to keep taking their input as we grow. To us, that’s the key to success.”

Market President Colleen Valkoun stated, “We’re proud to bring another option for country music to Milwaukee. The genre is so rich and brimming with talent. Launching this station was an undertaking, but it’s going to be worth it to give people a chance to access a larger part of the genre so they can enjoy artists they might not have heard on other platforms.”