Boston’s WRKO-AM Raises $67K for Veterans in 13 Hours

iHeartMedia Boston’s WRKO-AM raised more than $67,000 during its ninth annual DAV Radiothon on Friday, November 8. The event supported the Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts, helping the organization’s homeless shelter and transportation programs.

The 13-hour radiothon featured WRKO personalities Jeff Kuhner, Chuck Zodda, Mike Armstrong, Grace Hurley, and Howie Carr, who urged listeners to contribute throughout the day. Since its start in 2016, the DAV Radiothon has raised more than $1.1 million to assist Boston-area veterans in need.

iHeartMedia Boston Director of Operations, News, Talk, and Sports Bill Flaherty said, “Once again, the WRKO listeners responded in support of our Veterans. Their generosity provides much-needed services for those who sacrificed so much for our country.”