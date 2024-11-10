KRBE’s 2nd Annual Turkey Tour Fights Food Insecurity in Houston

Cumulus Media’s 104.1 KRBE wrapped up its 2nd Annual Turkey Tour, collecting 873 Hunger Bags filled with 3,000 pounds of food for the Houston Food Bank. The event supported Food Insecurity Month in the area, where 1 in 8 Texans face food insecurity daily.

From November 1 to 5, KRBE listeners donated non-perishable food items while enjoying giveaways, including exclusive Turkey Tour t-shirts, shopping cards, and prizes. One lucky participant won a year’s worth of groceries, valued at $5,000. KRBE afternoon personalities Kevin Quinn and Audrey Rose hosted the event.

KRBE Content Director Leslie Whittle commented, “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our listeners, partners, and the entire community. Thanks to everyone who contributed, we’re able to help provide meals to families who need it most during the holiday season. This truly reflects the spirit of giving that our community is known for.”

Kevin Quinn said, “The Turkey Tour is one of the most rewarding things we do on KRBE all year. Taking the Kevin & Audrey show out of the studio and onto the streets, meeting our audience, and challenging them to take a tiny step toward ending hunger in our neighborhoods is the best. I can’t thank the Kevin & Audrey listening family enough for their generosity!”

Audrey Rose shared, “One of the things that continues to amaze us is the incredible sense of community we are so fortunate to be a part of. When we decided to bring the Turkey Tour back for its second year, we knew we wanted to make an even bigger impact – especially since November is Food Insecurity Month. Having grown up experiencing food insecurity ourselves, it has always been a priority to give back in any way we can. We’re deeply grateful to have such amazing listeners who not only allow us to entertain them every day but also join us in supporting those in need. Their generosity is what makes this initiative possible.”