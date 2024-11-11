Texas Radio Hall of Fame Inducts 2024 Class At Sold-Out Event

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame celebrated its annual reunion and induction ceremonies at the Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore on November 1 and 2. For the third consecutive year, the two-day event was sold out.

The two-day event included special highlights such as a screening of Runaway Radio, a documentary by Mike McGuff that chronicles the rise and fall of legendary station KLOL, and appearances by notable guests including Hall of Famer Dayna Steele. Among the attendees were Mary McCoy, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for her 72-year career as a female radio personality, and nine-year-old Mary Ella Woodstock, host of KIDZ STAR Radio on Dallas’s KNON-NOW.

The event also featured a legislative update from Texas Association of Broadcasters President Oscar Rodriguez and a presentation on TRHOF’s scholarship program by Executive Director Josh Holstead.

Hall of Famer Scott Arthur led the induction ceremony, which began with honoring 100-year-old Jud Ashmore from San Antonio.

The TRHOF Class of 2024 honorees include Jud Ashmore, Jay Britt, Raoul Cortez, Frank “Big Frank” Edwards, Paul L. Gleiser, John Granato and Lance Zierlein, Henry Guerra, Mat “The Mighty Quinn” Guinn, Dene Hallam, Jay Jones, Mary Lanoue, Melanie Miller, Charlie Parker, John Roberts, Clifton “King Bee” Smith, Gary Stone, Terri Thomas, Harvey “Harvey T” Thompson, Jerry Trupiano, and Val Wilson.

The TRHOF induction weekend will return to Kilgore on November 7-8, 2025.